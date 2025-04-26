THIS actress missed Oscars Best Actress but became World Most Beautiful Woman at 62, not her first time

The World's Most Beautiful Woman 2025 title goes to an actress who continues to shatter society’s beauty standards. At 62, Demi Moore made it to People Magazine's ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ of 2025, surpassing Hollywood big names like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston and more.

Demi Moore Actor Demi Moore is one of the oldest to hold the most beautiful title.

She made a powerful comeback last year with her film, The Substance. The film fetched her an Oscar nomination as Best Actress and a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award win.

While Demi did not win the Academy Awards, she secured in the Most Beautiful Woman list of this year. She previously broke the internet with her transformation at 62.

Demi Moore on body image issues Demi made it to the cover and opened up about her body image issues. She shared, “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”

The 62-year-old actor revealed she ‘tortured’ herself for the perfect body when she was young. She said she was 'really just punishing myself'. "Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship," she added.

While Demi bagged the prestigious title, it is certainly not her first time in the list.

In 1996, she made it to the People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People.

In 2004, People placed her on ninth spot of their list of All-Time Most Beautiful Women.

Demi Moore and her Hollywood comeback Demi Moore began her career in the industry as a model. She made her film debut in 1981 and joined the cast of General Hospital as a teenager. She rose to fame with movies like Ghost. A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal and went on to become the world's highest-paid actress with her film, Striptease in 1996.