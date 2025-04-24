Demi Moore says ’ageing actually is a tremendous gift’, reflects on her Oscars loss

Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Actress Demi Moore sets an example for many on how one can age gracefully without feeling any pressure and still look stunning at 62.

She has been part of the cultural moment where women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s are being celebrated and recognised.

Moore believes things are "very different" today than they would've been in the past. "I think that there was a sense of things ending at a certain point as opposed to the reality, which is just that we're evolving, it's not ending," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have also thought recently about this idea that ageing and being old are not the same thing. And somehow we've confused that and that ageing actually is a tremendous gift," the actress said before adding, "I would not trade -- you could not pay me to be 21. As good as it might sound, it was torture!," she added while speaking at the Time100 summit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She shared that she is in a "peaceful space of acceptance and freedom".

Actress Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress Award at the Oscars 2025. Moore shared that if she could see herself on the Dolby Theatre stage in the future, following her best actress loss to Madison.

"I think that would be nice. I can't say I would be mad at it," Moore said, adding, "The question is, 'Should I have won?' It is certainly not the perspective of how I hold it because I didn't. And I really do subscribe to this idea that everything in life is happening for me, not to me," as per the outlet.

She said, "Of course, there's disappointment. I also immediately recognise that there is something that is greater than I am to be in service to, even if I don't know what that is."