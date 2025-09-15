Demon Slayer box office collection Day 4: Japanese anime movie smashes records, earns more than Bollywood films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle recorded strong performances worldwide. It has set a record in the US for the biggest anime opening.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Sep 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Demon Slayer box office collection Day 4: Japanese anime movie smashes records, earns more than Bollywood films
Demon Slayer box office collection Day 4: Japanese anime movie smashes records, earns more than Bollywood films(Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle had a strong start in India, earning 43.12 crore in its first four days. Day 1 and 2 collections stood at 13.25 crore each. Day 3 saw a rise to 14.5 crore. Until 6 PM, the box office collection for Day 4 was 2.12 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The movie performed better in southern markets, with Chennai leading at 32% occupancy for the Japanese version and Hyderabad following at 22%.

In English screenings, Hyderabad (23.5%) and Bengaluru (17.5%) were strong. For Hindi shows, Mumbai and Bengaluru topped at 16% each while NCR recorded 10%.

Demon Slayer ‘slays’ in US box office

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle earned $70 million in the United States on its release day, Variety reported. It set a new record for the biggest anime opening. It broke the old $31-million record held by Pokémon: The First Movie.

The film, the first in a planned trilogy, was released in both dubbed and subtitled versions, including IMAX and premium formats.

Globally, it crossed $300 million, with $200 million from Japan, where it became the third-highest-grossing release ever, according to the publication. The movie outperformed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, making it Sony’s strongest domestic opening in over two years.

Bollywood movies in 2025

In its opening weekend in India, Demon Slayer performed better than most Bollywood movies in 2025.

Topping the Bollywood chart was War 2, with a huge opening weekend of 130 crore and 176 crore in four days. Chhaava followed strongly with an impressive 121.43 crore opening.

In the opening weekend, Housefull 5 impressed with 91.83 crore, Sikandar managed 86.44 crore, and Saiyaara minted 84.5 crore. Raid 2 brought in 73.83 crore (four-day), slightly ahead of Sky Force at 73.2 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par collected 57.3 crore while Jaat earned 40.62 crore over four days. Kesari Chapter 2 rounded off the list with 29.62 crore.

Baaghi 4 collected 31.25 crore while Param Sundari earned 26.75 crore in the opening weekend.

