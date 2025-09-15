Demon Slayer box office collection Day 4: Japanese anime movie smashes records, earns more than Bollywood films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle had a strong start in India, earning ₹43.12 crore in its first four days. Day 1 and 2 collections stood at ₹13.25 crore each. Day 3 saw a rise to ₹14.5 crore. Until 6 PM, the box office collection for Day 4 was ₹2.12 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The movie performed better in southern markets, with Chennai leading at 32% occupancy for the Japanese version and Hyderabad following at 22%.

In English screenings, Hyderabad (23.5%) and Bengaluru (17.5%) were strong. For Hindi shows, Mumbai and Bengaluru topped at 16% each while NCR recorded 10%.

Demon Slayer ‘slays’ in US box office Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle earned $70 million in the United States on its release day, Variety reported. It set a new record for the biggest anime opening. It broke the old $31-million record held by Pokémon: The First Movie.

The film, the first in a planned trilogy, was released in both dubbed and subtitled versions, including IMAX and premium formats.

Globally, it crossed $300 million, with $200 million from Japan, where it became the third-highest-grossing release ever, according to the publication. The movie outperformed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, making it Sony’s strongest domestic opening in over two years.

Bollywood movies in 2025 In its opening weekend in India, Demon Slayer performed better than most Bollywood movies in 2025.

Topping the Bollywood chart was War 2, with a huge opening weekend of ₹130 crore and ₹176 crore in four days. Chhaava followed strongly with an impressive ₹121.43 crore opening.

In the opening weekend, Housefull 5 impressed with ₹91.83 crore, Sikandar managed ₹86.44 crore, and Saiyaara minted ₹84.5 crore. Raid 2 brought in ₹73.83 crore (four-day), slightly ahead of Sky Force at ₹73.2 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par collected ₹57.3 crore while Jaat earned ₹40.62 crore over four days. Kesari Chapter 2 rounded off the list with ₹29.62 crore.