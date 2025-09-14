Demon Slayer Infinity Castle BO Day 2: Haruo Sotozaki's anime movie nears ₹30 crore mark; check Saturday earnings

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2: Haruo Sotozaki's anime movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, has taken the Indian box office by storm as it inches closer to the ₹30 crore mark in just two days of its release.

The animated dark fantasy action movie has garnered an overwhelming response from the Indian audience, for whom the Japanese movie was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the anime movie earned ₹13 crore on Saturday, the same as its earnings on Friday.

With this, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle had already minted a total of ₹26 crore in two days, and will soon cross the ₹30 crore mark.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to collect nearly ₹40 crore during its opening weekend.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 2: Occupancy Demon Slayer Infinity Castle had an overall 47.75% Japanese Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 41.58%

Afternoon Shows: 53.58%

Evening Shows: 0%

Night Shows: 48.08%

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle had an overall 38.19% English Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 33.46%

Afternoon Shows: 48.30%

Evening Shows: 0%

Night Shows: 32.80%

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle had an overall 21.60% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 19.80%

Afternoon Shows: 26.55%

Evening Shows: 0%

Night Shows: 18.44%

About Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature movie in the three-part cinematic trilogy representing the final battle of the anime shonen series from animation studio Ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro battles many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. In the Infinity Castle movie, the Hashiras come face-to-face with top demons as they land on their turf.

The latest movie, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, features a fight between Tanjiro, Giyu, and the demon Akaza.

It was released worldwide on September 12, almost two months after its premiere in Japan.