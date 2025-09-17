Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 5: Japanese anime shatters records in India, earns ₹47.70 crore

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 5: The Japanese anime has scripted history at the Indian box office. The dark fantasy action film, released on September 12, has collected ₹47.70 crore net in five days, making it the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign film ever released in India.
The film opened with ₹12.85 crore on Friday, climbed to ₹13.1 crore on Saturday, and registered its best day on Sunday with ₹13.85 crore. However, Monday collections saw a sharp 75% drop, falling to ₹3.5 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi version contributed ₹9.5 crore, while the English release collected ₹8.65 crore in its first five days.
In just three days, Infinity Castle surpassed the lifetime India earnings of previous anime hits like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Suzume. Globally, too, the film has become the highest-grossing Japanese film ever in local currency, earning over 69 billion yen, overtaking the record set by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (54.5 billion yen).
Internationally, North America is its biggest overseas market, contributing $70 million to its worldwide gross. South Korea follows with $34.7 million, while Taiwan has added $24.5 million. The film is now on track to become the biggest Japanese release in the US by next weekend.
Japanese Version:
English (2D) Version:
Hindi (2D) Version:
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, Infinity Castle is the first part of a three-film finale to the hugely popular anime series. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is killed by demons and his sister Nezuko is turned into one.
In the Infinity Castle arc, Tanjiro and his allies—including the elite Hashira warriors—face some of the strongest demons in a deadly showdown. The film highlights Tanjiro and Giyu’s battle against the formidable demon Akaza.
Globally released on September 12, nearly two months after its Japan premiere, Infinity Castle is already the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide and Japan’s top-grossing film of 2025.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.