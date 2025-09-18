Subscribe

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: Japanese anime crosses ₹51 crore in India despite dip

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: The film saw strong growth over its first five days, bringing in about 47.70 crore.

Anjali Thakur
Published18 Sep 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 6 sees a dip in India, still manages to mint…
Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 6 sees a dip in India, still manages to mint…(Screengrab from YouTube/Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has maintained steady momentum in Indian theatres. Released on September 12, the dark fantasy action title has collected 51.20 crore net in six days.

Advertisement

The film saw strong growth over its first five days, bringing in about 47.70 crore. The performance is notable as very few recent Hindi or Hollywood releases have managed to achieve similar numbers at the box office.

Also Read | Demon Slayer Infinity Castle BO Day 5: Japanese anime earns ₹47.70 crore

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk estimates, the film earned 3.50 crore on its sixth day, marking its lowest single-day earnings since release and a slight decline from day 5 collections of 4 crore.

The opening Friday registered the highest figure at 12.85 crore. Collections rose over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday both recording 13 crore. However, numbers fell sharply on Monday to 3.9 crore, recovered slightly on Tuesday with 4 crore, and then slipped again to 3.50 crore on Wednesday. Despite the dip, the film has already crossed the 50 crore mark, with total earnings at 51.20 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Demon Slayer Box Office: Day 4 sees 75% drop, still manages to mint…

Occupancy trends

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle recorded an overall 13.09% occupancy in India for its Japanese version on day 6.

Japanese Version:

  • Morning Shows: 8.78%
  • Afternoon Shows: 14.84%
  • Night Shows: 15.66%

English (2D) Version:

  • Morning Shows: 9.01%
  • Afternoon Shows: 10.92%
  • Night Shows: 12.04%

Hindi Version:

  • Morning Shows: 6.94%
  • Afternoon Shows: 9.45%
  • Night Shows: 7.66%

About Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, Infinity Castle is the first part of a three-film finale in the widely popular anime franchise. The narrative follows Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes part of the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is killed by demons and his sister Nezuko is transformed into one.

Advertisement
Also Read | Demon Slayer Infinity Castle BO Day 3: Sotozaki's anime movie crosses ₹40 cr

The Infinity Castle arc sees Tanjiro, along with the Hashira warriors, in a decisive battle against some of the most powerful demons. A key highlight is the confrontation between Tanjiro and Giyu against the formidable demon Akaza.

The film, which had its global release on September 12 after premiering in Japan earlier this year, is already the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide and Japan’s top-earning release of 2025.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDemon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: Japanese anime crosses ₹51 crore in India despite dip
Read Next Story