Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: Japanese anime crosses ₹51 crore in India despite dip

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has maintained steady momentum in Indian theatres. Released on September 12, the dark fantasy action title has collected ₹51.20 crore net in six days.

The film saw strong growth over its first five days, bringing in about ₹47.70 crore. The performance is notable as very few recent Hindi or Hollywood releases have managed to achieve similar numbers at the box office.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6 According to Sacnilk estimates, the film earned ₹3.50 crore on its sixth day, marking its lowest single-day earnings since release and a slight decline from day 5 collections of ₹4 crore.

The opening Friday registered the highest figure at ₹12.85 crore. Collections rose over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday both recording ₹13 crore. However, numbers fell sharply on Monday to ₹3.9 crore, recovered slightly on Tuesday with ₹4 crore, and then slipped again to ₹3.50 crore on Wednesday. Despite the dip, the film has already crossed the ₹50 crore mark, with total earnings at ₹51.20 crore.

Occupancy trends Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle recorded an overall 13.09% occupancy in India for its Japanese version on day 6.

Japanese Version: Morning Shows: 8.78%

Afternoon Shows: 14.84%

Night Shows: 15.66% English (2D) Version: Morning Shows: 9.01%

Afternoon Shows: 10.92%

Night Shows: 12.04% Hindi Version: Morning Shows: 6.94%

Afternoon Shows: 9.45%

Night Shows: 7.66% About Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, Infinity Castle is the first part of a three-film finale in the widely popular anime franchise. The narrative follows Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes part of the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is killed by demons and his sister Nezuko is transformed into one.

The Infinity Castle arc sees Tanjiro, along with the Hashira warriors, in a decisive battle against some of the most powerful demons. A key highlight is the confrontation between Tanjiro and Giyu against the formidable demon Akaza.