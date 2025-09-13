Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Haruo Sotozaki's anime film makes bumper opening, crosses ₹10 cr mark

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1: The anime film, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle’ has taken the Box Office by storm. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film garnered overwhelming response from Indian audience. Originally in Japanese, it is also available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Featuring a runtime of 155 minutes, Haruo Sotozaki directorial movie is produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures and Crunchyroll. The direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' was released worldwide on September 12, almost two months after its premiere in Japan. Notably, it has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide and the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 In India, Natsuki Hanae starrer film did a business of ₹12.6 crore net on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. English and Hindi versions dominated its India box office collection while Kochi and Chennai recorded highest occupancy rates. The movie registered an overall 39.61% Japanese occupancy on Friday, September 12.

Demon Slayer Cast Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, and Akira Ishida.

Demon Slayer Plot IMDb description states, “The Demon Slayer Corps are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.”

Watch ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle’ trailer here:

Based on the "Infinity Castle" arc of the 2016–20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the movie became the highest-grossing non-Hollywood title in India with opening day pre-sales.

Also Read | Karnataka government sets movie ticket prices at ₹200 in all theatres