Demon Slayer Infinity Castle BO Day 3: Haruo Sotozaki's anime movie crosses ₹40 crore during opening weekend in India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3: Haruo Sotozaki's anime movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, completed its opening weekend run at the Indian box office with a whopping ₹40 crore.

The animated dark fantasy action movie has garnered an overwhelming response from the Indian audience, for whom the Japanese movie was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3 Demon Slayer Infinity Castle saw an upward trend in its earnings throughout the weekend, with at least a 10 per cent jump in its Sunday earnings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, at the Indian box office, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle earned ₹14.35 crore on Sunday. While its Saturday and Friday earnings stood steady at ₹13 crore each.

This earned the movie ₹40.35 crore during its opening weekend, hitting a significant box office milestone in merely three days.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 3: Occupancy Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 3 Japanese (2D) Occupancy:

Morning Shows: 46.69%

Afternoon Shows: 59.52%

Evening Shows: 56.80%

Night Shows: 36.56%

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 3 English (2D) Occupancy:

Morning Shows: 39.39%

Afternoon Shows: 55.00%

Evening Shows: 56.26%

Night Shows: 27.25%

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 3 Hindi (2D) Occupancy:

Morning Shows: 30.31%

Afternoon Shows: 39.78%

Evening Shows: 41.01%

Night Shows: 17.43%

About Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature movie in the three-part cinematic trilogy representing the final battle of the anime shonen series from animation studio Ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister, Nezuko, back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro battles many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. In the Infinity Castle movie, the Hashiras come face-to-face with top demons as they land on their turf.

The latest movie, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, features a fight between Tanjiro, Giyu, and the demon Akaza.

It was released worldwide on September 12, almost two months after its premiere in Japan.