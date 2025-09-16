Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 4: Haruo Sotozaki’s anime film surpasses ₹44.5 crore in India

The dark fantasy action anime has drawn a strong response from Indian audiences, with screenings available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Published16 Sep 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 4: Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle wrapped up its opening weekend at the Indian box office with an impressive total of 44.5 crore.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 4

The film maintained an upward trajectory through the weekend, recording nearly a 10% jump in collections on Sunday.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle earned 3.50 crore on Monday, following Sunday’s 14.5 crore earnings.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 4: Occupancy

Japanese (2D) Occupancy on Day 4:

  • Morning Shows: 10.10%
  • Afternoon Shows: 16.08%
  • Evening Shows: 18.46%
  • Night Shows: 20.31%

English (2D) Occupancy on Day 3:

  • Morning Shows: 9.04%
  • Afternoon Shows: 12.76%
  • Evening Shows: 12.71%
  • Night Shows: 14.78%

Hindi (2D) Occupancy on Day 3:

  • Morning Shows: 7.47%
  • Afternoon Shows: 11.44%
  • Evening Shows: 11.21%
  • Night Shows: 9.60%

About Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is the first instalment in a three-part cinematic finale of the popular anime shonen series produced by Ufotable.

The narrative follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose family is slaughtered by demons. After his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps in search of a cure while facing increasingly powerful enemies alongside his companions Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

In the Infinity Castle storyline, the elite Hashira warriors confront the upper-ranked demons on their own turf. The latest film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, highlights a battle between Tanjiro, Giyu, and the formidable demon Akaza.

Released globally on 12 September, nearly two months after its Japanese premiere, the film has already emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese movie worldwide and holds the title of Japan’s top-grossing film of 2025.

