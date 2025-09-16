Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 4: Haruo Sotozaki’s anime film surpasses ₹44.5 crore in India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 4: Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle wrapped up its opening weekend at the Indian box office with an impressive total of ₹44.5 crore.
The dark fantasy action anime has drawn a strong response from Indian audiences, with screenings available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The film maintained an upward trajectory through the weekend, recording nearly a 10% jump in collections on Sunday.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle earned ₹3.50 crore on Monday, following Sunday’s ₹14.5 crore earnings.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is the first instalment in a three-part cinematic finale of the popular anime shonen series produced by Ufotable.
The narrative follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose family is slaughtered by demons. After his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps in search of a cure while facing increasingly powerful enemies alongside his companions Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.
In the Infinity Castle storyline, the elite Hashira warriors confront the upper-ranked demons on their own turf. The latest film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, highlights a battle between Tanjiro, Giyu, and the formidable demon Akaza.
Released globally on 12 September, nearly two months after its Japanese premiere, the film has already emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese movie worldwide and holds the title of Japan’s top-grossing film of 2025.
