Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 4: Haruo Sotozaki’s anime film surpasses ₹44.5 crore in India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 4: Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle wrapped up its opening weekend at the Indian box office with an impressive total of ₹44.5 crore.

The dark fantasy action anime has drawn a strong response from Indian audiences, with screenings available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 4 The film maintained an upward trajectory through the weekend, recording nearly a 10% jump in collections on Sunday.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle earned ₹3.50 crore on Monday, following Sunday’s ₹14.5 crore earnings.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 4: Occupancy Japanese (2D) Occupancy on Day 4: Morning Shows: 10.10%

Afternoon Shows: 16.08%

Evening Shows: 18.46%

Night Shows: 20.31% English (2D) Occupancy on Day 3: Morning Shows: 9.04%

Afternoon Shows: 12.76%

Evening Shows: 12.71%

Night Shows: 14.78% Hindi (2D) Occupancy on Day 3: Morning Shows: 7.47%

Afternoon Shows: 11.44%

Evening Shows: 11.21%

Night Shows: 9.60% About Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is the first instalment in a three-part cinematic finale of the popular anime shonen series produced by Ufotable.

The narrative follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose family is slaughtered by demons. After his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps in search of a cure while facing increasingly powerful enemies alongside his companions Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

In the Infinity Castle storyline, the elite Hashira warriors confront the upper-ranked demons on their own turf. The latest film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, highlights a battle between Tanjiro, Giyu, and the formidable demon Akaza.