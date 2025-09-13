Demon Slayer Infinity Castle ending explained: Tanjiro and Muzan’s battle, and what the credits reveal

The much-anticipated ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ has finally arrived in the United States, marking the beginning of the end for the hit anime series. As the first in a trilogy of final films, it offers fast-paced action, emotional moments, and big story developments — but also leaves many questions unanswered.

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ ending explained One of the biggest questions on fans' minds is: who wins the final battle between Tanjiro Kamado and Muzan Kibutsuji? The answer, for now, is — no one yet.

The film doesn’t give us the final showdown just yet. Instead, it builds tension and shows the Demon Slayer Corps pushed to their limits inside the terrifying Infinity Castle. The castle itself seems alive, changing its shape to confuse and separate the fighters.

Tanjiro and Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka are shown unconscious from earlier battles, unable to join the fight at this point. Meanwhile, Muzan remains hidden in the deepest part of the castle. He appears to be merging with the building, turning it into a kind of living weapon. This is a chilling reveal, as it shows just how much more dangerous he has become.

Rather than giving us a clear winner, Infinity Castle sets the stage for a much larger battle — one that will likely take place in the next film, expected in 2027.

Important scenes during the credits Fans wondering if there’s a post-credit scene will need to stay seated — because important parts of the story are shown during the credits themselves.

These scenes show key characters still fighting or regrouping:

Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro are seen battling demons inside the castle’s twisted corridors.

Zenitsu, battered and bruised, reunites with Inosuke, showing their determination to keep going.

Genya Shinazugawa searches desperately for his brother Sanemi, who is locked in his own battle.

The Ubuyashiki children send out crows to locate Muzan, only to watch the castle expand to hide him even further.

These scenes are not just bonus content — they’re part of the main story and show how each character is being positioned for the final war.

Does ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ have post-credits scene? Yes, there’s a final visual at the very end. After the credits roll, viewers are treated to a beautiful mural made of Demon Slayer artwork. It’s a touching tribute to the journey so far, rewarding fans who stay to the very last frame.

What to watch before Infinity Castle If you're catching up or want a quick refresher, here's what you should watch before seeing Infinity Castle:

Season 1 of Demon Slayer

Mugen Train (either the film or TV episodes)

Entertainment District Arc

Swordsmith Village Arc

Hashira Training Arc

These arcs provide the background needed to fully understand the characters, their struggles, and what’s at stake.