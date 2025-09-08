Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: Release date, plot, cast, advance bookings – all you need to know

The much-awaited anime film ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ is making history in India ahead of its global release on September 12.

In a first for Japanese cinema in the country, the film will have advance screenings as early as 5 am in Mumbai — a move that highlights the growing love for anime among Indian audiences.

Part of the beloved ‘Demon Slayer’ franchise, ‘Infinity Castle’ will be released in cinemas across the US, UK, Canada, and India. Fans will be able to choose between Japanese (with subtitles) and English dubbed versions, making the film widely accessible to international audiences.

Early morning screenings for 'Demon Slayer' at Mumbai are now available.

In India, the buzz is particularly strong. Select theatres in Mumbai are offering showtimes as early as 5:20 am, while cinemas in Bengaluru will begin screening the film from 7 am onwards — both rare, if not unprecedented, timings for an anime feature in the country.

More about 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' The film picks up from the ‘Hashira Training Arc’ of the previous season, where heroes Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke trained to become stronger in their fight against demons.

‘Infinity Castle’ takes the action to the next level as the trio enters the titular castle, a demonic stronghold, in what promises to be their most intense and dangerous mission yet. The story continues their battle against the powerful demon Muzan Kibutsuji and his elite forces.

