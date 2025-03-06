Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date: The anticipation for the most awaited anime ‘Demon Slayer’ is building as the filmmakers recently unveiled its theatrical release date after confirming its release soon in Japan.

After the first release in Japan on July 18, the movie is set to debut on big screens worldwide beginning from August as the filmmakers have released its international release dates.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date: When and where to watch anime movie Haruo Sotozaki directorial movie, with Akira Matsushima as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, will release in India on September 12. The trilogy adapting the final arc of the manga series into anime will be release in Japanese and English languages in IMAX and other premium large formats, Crunchyroll reported.

Confirming the date, Sony Pictures Entertainment in a post on Instagram stated, “Experience the monumental beginning to an epic finale! See Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, only in theatres September 12.”

Given below are release dates of other countries: August 14: Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, the Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela

September 12: Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

About Demon Slayer The official synopsis of ‘Demon Slayer’ states, “It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself, Crunchyroll reported.