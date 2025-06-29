‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’ trailer out: First film in epic trilogy promises high stakes action and thrill

Sony Pictures Entertainment and anime streaming powerhouse Crunchyroll have unveiled the first official trailer for 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle', the highly awaited feature film that marks the beginning of the franchise's climactic cinematic trilogy.

The film adapts the “Infinity Castle” arc of Koyoharu Gotoge’s best-selling manga and serves as a direct sequel to the fourth season of the 'Demon Slayer' anime series. Produced by acclaimed animation studio Ufotable and directed by Haruo Sotozaki, ‘Infinity Castle’ continues the story of protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and his comrades in the Demon Slayer Corps as they infiltrate the demons’ stronghold for the ultimate showdown.

Watch the trailer here:

“The new film… finds himself and his Demon Slayer comrades inside the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle, where the scene is set for the final battle between Corps and demons,” the release noted.

This latest entry follows the enormous success of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train' (2020), which grossed $507 million globally and became the highest-grossing anime film of all time, as well as the most commercially successful Japanese film worldwide. That success not only cemented 'Demon Slayer's place in pop culture history but also signalled a global surge in mainstream anime consumption.

Since its anime debut in 2018, 'Demon Slayer' has grown into a worldwide sensation, winning multiple awards and gaining recognition for its dynamic animation, emotional storytelling, and influence in bringing anime to wider audiences.

Sony and Crunchyroll have secured global distribution rights for the trilogy, excluding select Asian territories such as Japan. 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' is set to hit cinemas in North America on 12 September, with release dates for other territories expected to follow.