Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Twitter review: ‘Emotionally wrecking’ anime thrills fans, netizens ‘wait for next part'

The popular Japanese anime film, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle,’ which hit the silver screen on September 12. has garnered strong reaction from social media. Taking the Box Office by storm the animated dark fantasy action film received an overwhelming audience response.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “The movie was absolutely stunning – the animation was on another level, no doubt about it. Akaza’s story was written so beautifully, I really felt his character and pain. 🥺Zenitsu? Straight up FIRE. ⚡️And that ending… the conclusion was love makes you weaker. 💔Waiting for the next part.”

A second user stated, “For a movie it has bad pacing and doesn't flow well at all. It's paced like a series. It had so much flashback, one them lastet 20-30 minutes. Really should have been 30-44min shorter, and a fleshed out series version later. 7/10.”

Another user remarked, “Demon Slayer was very good. I thought Zenitsu's fight would have been better but everything else lived up to my expectations. 8.5/10.”

A fourth comment read, “Final thoughts: visually stunning, emotionally wrecking, perfectly voiced, and extremely well crafted. Small pacing issues aside, this movie is a 10/10 for me. Demon Slayer fans are EATING. 🍽️🔥”

All about ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle’ Featuring a runtime of 155 minutes, the movie is originally in Japanese but its dubbed English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions were released on Friday. Produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures and Crunchyroll, Haruo Sotozaki helmed film is the direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.'

The movie centres on a boy named Tanjiro Kamado who joined a group that seeks to hunt demons called the Demon Slayer Corps. He became a member of this organisation after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

The description to the trailer states, “While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.”

Its popularity among the masses made it the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide and the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 The anime film did a business of ₹12.6 crore net in India on its release day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. While English and Hindi versions led its India box office revenue, Kochi and Chennai registered highest occupancy rates.