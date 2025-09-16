Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 4 sees 75% drop in India, still manages to mint…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle recorded a strong first weekend in India. The box office collection of the Japanese anime movie, however, saw a massive drop on Monday.
The movie earned ₹43.3 crore net in 4 days. The film opened on Friday with ₹12.85 crore and grew slightly on Saturday to ₹13.1 crore.
Sunday was the best day with ₹13.85 crore, before dropping sharply on Monday to ₹3.5 crore, a fall of nearly 75%. The Hindi version contributed ₹9.5 crore while English earned ₹8.65 crore.
The Japanese original remained the biggest contributor at ₹24 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions added ₹0.55 crore and ₹0.6 crore, respectively.
In 4 days, Demon Slayer earned ₹52.75 crore gross in India. During the same duration, the anime movie minted a jaw-dropping ₹4,200 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹2,200 crore.
On Day 4, the Japanese version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showed varied occupancy across Indian cities. Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 28.75%, boosted by strong morning (36%) and night (28%) shows.
Kochi followed at 23.5%, with night shows hitting 40%. Hyderabad recorded 21.25% while Pune reached 17.75%. Mumbai stood at 16.5%, Bengaluru at 14.25% and Delhi NCR at 11.5%.
Kolkata and Ahmedabad remained lower at 9.25% and 8%, respectively. With 161 shows, Delhi NCR had the widest release, followed by Bengaluru (152) and Hyderabad (139).
On Day 4, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showed different trends between its English and Hindi versions. The English version performed strongest in South India, with Kochi leading at 33.5% occupancy and a massive 67% in night shows.
Chennai also did very well at 23%, followed by Hyderabad at 23.25% and Bengaluru at 20.75%. Mumbai (10.75%), NCR (9.75%) and Ahmedabad (6.5%) showed weaker responses.
The Hindi version found steadier support in North and West India. Bengaluru led at 16.5%, followed closely by Mumbai at 16%. Delhi NCR was at 10.25% and Kolkata 10.5%.
Chandigarh surprised with 11.25% thanks to strong evening shows. However, cities like Surat (3.5%) and Ahmedabad (6.5%) remained weak.
The interest in “Demon Slayer” on Google India was high during September 14-15:
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.