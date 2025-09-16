Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 4 sees 75% drop in India, still manages to mint…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle recorded a strong first weekend in India. The box office collection of the Japanese anime movie, however, saw a massive drop on Monday.

The movie earned ₹43.3 crore net in 4 days. The film opened on Friday with ₹12.85 crore and grew slightly on Saturday to ₹13.1 crore.

Sunday was the best day with ₹13.85 crore, before dropping sharply on Monday to ₹3.5 crore, a fall of nearly 75%. The Hindi version contributed ₹9.5 crore while English earned ₹8.65 crore.

The Japanese original remained the biggest contributor at ₹24 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions added ₹0.55 crore and ₹0.6 crore, respectively.

In 4 days, Demon Slayer earned ₹52.75 crore gross in India. During the same duration, the anime movie minted a jaw-dropping ₹4,200 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹2,200 crore.

On Day 4, the Japanese version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showed varied occupancy across Indian cities. Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 28.75%, boosted by strong morning (36%) and night (28%) shows.

Kochi followed at 23.5%, with night shows hitting 40%. Hyderabad recorded 21.25% while Pune reached 17.75%. Mumbai stood at 16.5%, Bengaluru at 14.25% and Delhi NCR at 11.5%.

Kolkata and Ahmedabad remained lower at 9.25% and 8%, respectively. With 161 shows, Delhi NCR had the widest release, followed by Bengaluru (152) and Hyderabad (139).

Demon Slayer: English and Hindi versions On Day 4, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showed different trends between its English and Hindi versions. The English version performed strongest in South India, with Kochi leading at 33.5% occupancy and a massive 67% in night shows.

Chennai also did very well at 23%, followed by Hyderabad at 23.25% and Bengaluru at 20.75%. Mumbai (10.75%), NCR (9.75%) and Ahmedabad (6.5%) showed weaker responses.

The Hindi version found steadier support in North and West India. Bengaluru led at 16.5%, followed closely by Mumbai at 16%. Delhi NCR was at 10.25% and Kolkata 10.5%.

Chandigarh surprised with 11.25% thanks to strong evening shows. However, cities like Surat (3.5%) and Ahmedabad (6.5%) remained weak.

The interest in “Demon Slayer” on Google India was high during September 14-15:

