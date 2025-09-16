Subscribe

Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 4 sees 75% drop in India, still manages to mint…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle had a strong opening weekend in India. However, box office collections plummeted on Monday, showing a 75% decline. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Sep 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 4 sees 75% drop in India, still manages to mint…
Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 4 sees 75% drop in India, still manages to mint…(Screengrab from YouTube/Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle recorded a strong first weekend in India. The box office collection of the Japanese anime movie, however, saw a massive drop on Monday.

Advertisement

The movie earned 43.3 crore net in 4 days. The film opened on Friday with 12.85 crore and grew slightly on Saturday to 13.1 crore.

Sunday was the best day with 13.85 crore, before dropping sharply on Monday to 3.5 crore, a fall of nearly 75%. The Hindi version contributed 9.5 crore while English earned 8.65 crore.

Also Read | Demon Slayer box office collection Day 4: Japanese anime movie smashes records

The Japanese original remained the biggest contributor at 24 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions added 0.55 crore and 0.6 crore, respectively.

In 4 days, Demon Slayer earned 52.75 crore gross in India. During the same duration, the anime movie minted a jaw-dropping 4,200 crore, with an overseas collection of 2,200 crore.

Advertisement

On Day 4, the Japanese version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showed varied occupancy across Indian cities. Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 28.75%, boosted by strong morning (36%) and night (28%) shows.

Also Read | Demon Slayer Infinity Castle BO Day 4: Anime film surpasses ₹44.5 cr in India

Kochi followed at 23.5%, with night shows hitting 40%. Hyderabad recorded 21.25% while Pune reached 17.75%. Mumbai stood at 16.5%, Bengaluru at 14.25% and Delhi NCR at 11.5%.

Kolkata and Ahmedabad remained lower at 9.25% and 8%, respectively. With 161 shows, Delhi NCR had the widest release, followed by Bengaluru (152) and Hyderabad (139).

Advertisement

Demon Slayer: English and Hindi versions

On Day 4, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showed different trends between its English and Hindi versions. The English version performed strongest in South India, with Kochi leading at 33.5% occupancy and a massive 67% in night shows.

Chennai also did very well at 23%, followed by Hyderabad at 23.25% and Bengaluru at 20.75%. Mumbai (10.75%), NCR (9.75%) and Ahmedabad (6.5%) showed weaker responses.

Also Read | Demon Slayer Infinity Castle ending explained: What happens to Tanjiro, Muzan?

The Hindi version found steadier support in North and West India. Bengaluru led at 16.5%, followed closely by Mumbai at 16%. Delhi NCR was at 10.25% and Kolkata 10.5%.

Chandigarh surprised with 11.25% thanks to strong evening shows. However, cities like Surat (3.5%) and Ahmedabad (6.5%) remained weak.

Advertisement

The interest in “Demon Slayer” on Google India was high during September 14-15:

The interest in “Demon Slayer” on Google India was high during September 14-15
Advertisement

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDemon Slayer Box Office Collection: Day 4 sees 75% drop in India, still manages to mint…
Read Next Story