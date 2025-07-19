Denise Richards alleges estranged husband Phypers 'threatened to kill' her, granted temporary restraining order

Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Actor Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, of domestic abuse and claimed that he also "threatened to kill" her.

According to PEOPLE, Richards has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Phypers. In her legal statement, Richards said she endured repeated abuse during their six-year marriage, including violent physical attacks and death threats. Richards further claimed that he also hacked her devices and owned at least "eight unregistered guns."

"Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in the face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me, and hack into my laptop and phone to download all of my text messages," Richards alleged in her report.

"Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help -- none of which ever happened."

She also alleged that Phypers threatened to kill her and himself if she ever went public.

"He has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone," she said in the court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Richards also described a July 4 incident in which Phypers was "within two inches" of her face and "screamed degrading profanities." He also grabbed her arms and dragged her to the floor, causing her to land "hard on the stairs," which resulted in "immense pain."

Soon after Richards' allegations, Phypers shared a statement with PEOPLE denying all the accusations.

"I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards. Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise -- or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims," his statement read.