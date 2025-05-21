Denzel Washington’s heated showdown with photographer: What set him off at Cannes

Tensions flared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival when Oscar-winner Denzel Washington was seen confronting a photographer who allegedly grabbed his arm. In footage captured on May 19, Washington, 70, appears visibly upset, pointing at the cameraman and saying, “Never put your hands on me again. I’m talking to you — stop, all right.”

According to expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, as reported by The New York Post, the incident began when the photographer touched Washington and asked, “Can I take a picture?” Washington reportedly responded sharply, “Hey, one — one more time, stop.”

Skipping press duties after confrontation Following the red carpet exchange, Washington skipped the press conference for his new Apple TV+ film Highest 2 Lowest, fueling speculation that the incident may have played a role in his absence. While director Spike Lee and co-star Jeffrey Wright attended the event, Washington was notably missing.

Surprise honor: Palme d’Or tribute for career excellence Despite the controversy, Washington received an unexpected career tribute at Cannes. Festival organisers honored him with an honorary Palme d’Or in recognition of his decades-long contribution to cinema.

“This is a total surprise for me so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all,” Washington said while accepting the award. “We’re just blessed beyond measure. I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”