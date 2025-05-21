Subscribe

Denzel Washington’s heated showdown with photographer: What set him off at Cannes

Denzel Washington confronted a photographer on the Cannes red carpet after allegedly being grabbed, warning, “Never put your hands on me again.” The heated moment led to him skipping the press conference for his new film Highest 2 Lowest.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published21 May 2025, 12:16 AM IST
US actor Denzel Washington argues with a photographer next to US singer and actor ASAP Rocky as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)
Tensions flared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival when Oscar-winner Denzel Washington was seen confronting a photographer who allegedly grabbed his arm. In footage captured on May 19, Washington, 70, appears visibly upset, pointing at the cameraman and saying, “Never put your hands on me again. I’m talking to you — stop, all right.”

According to expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, as reported by The New York Post, the incident began when the photographer touched Washington and asked, “Can I take a picture?” Washington reportedly responded sharply, “Hey, one — one more time, stop.”

Skipping press duties after confrontation

Following the red carpet exchange, Washington skipped the press conference for his new Apple TV+ film Highest 2 Lowest, fueling speculation that the incident may have played a role in his absence. While director Spike Lee and co-star Jeffrey Wright attended the event, Washington was notably missing.

Surprise honor: Palme d’Or tribute for career excellence

Despite the controversy, Washington received an unexpected career tribute at Cannes. Festival organisers honored him with an honorary Palme d’Or in recognition of his decades-long contribution to cinema.

“This is a total surprise for me so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all,” Washington said while accepting the award. “We’re just blessed beyond measure. I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”

About the film: Crime thriller rooted in Kurosawa classic

Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Lee, is an adaptation of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low. The crime thriller, which also stars A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright, is scheduled to release in US theatres on August 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ in September.

 
