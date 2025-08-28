Denzel Washington says 'I dont watch movies' during Highest 2 Lowest promotion event

Washington DC [US], August 28 (ANI): Actor Denzel Washington made an interesting revelation during a conversation with 'Highest 2 Lowest' costar A$AP Rocky and film director Spike Lee.

He surprised everyone by saying, "I don't watch movies, man. I really don't. I'm just being honest with you. I don't watch movies, man," reported People.

The actor reiterated, "I don't go to the movies. I don't watch movies," prompting A$AP Rocky to ask, "Is it because you make 'em?"

Washington replied, "Probably. You know, I'm tired of movies, man." After Lee asked him how many films he had made, Washington declared, "Too many. I think 50," according to the outlet.

'Highest 2 Lowest' is Washington and Lee's fifth movie together. The movie stars Washington as a music mogul who is targeted by a ransom plot that puts him in a morally compromising position.

It is a "reinterpretation" of the famed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's 1963 crime thriller High and Low, but moves the setting from Tokyo to New York City.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May (during which Washington received an honorary Palme d'Or) and was released in select theatres on Friday, August 15. It will be available on Apple TV starting Friday, September 5, reported People.

"I don't do it for Oscars. I really don't care about that kind of stuff. I've been at this a long time, and there's times when I've won, shouldn't have won, didn't win, should have won," Washington said during an appearance on Jake's Takes earlier this month.