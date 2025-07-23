Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert expecting first baby after tying the knot in August 2023

Professional dancer and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough is set to embrace a brand-new role—fatherhood.

Hough and his wife, fellow dancer Hayley Erbert Hough, have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who wed in a romantic ceremony in August 2023 after seven years of dating, shared the joyful news through a heartfelt video that has fans beaming. The news was shared with the caption, “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small (sic).”

In the clip, Hough strolls toward Erbert Hough as she stands against a breathtaking natural backdrop. The couple shares a tender embrace before Hayley reveals a strip of sonogram images to the camera, confirming the exciting news. The two sway gently in the sunlight, beaming with anticipation.

The couple’s announcement video, warm and intimate, perfectly reflects their journey together—from dancing partners to life partners, and now, future parents.

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded the couple’s social media with congratulatory messages.

Internet's reaction to Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's announcement.

The Houghs, known for their incredible onstage chemistry and shared love of dance, have long been admired for their down-to-earth bond. The upcoming arrival marks a new chapter in their love story—one filled with nappies, night feeds, and undoubtedly, plenty of dancing.

