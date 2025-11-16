‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra steals the show at ‘Varanasi’ title reveal Globetrotter event, netizens call her ‘Apsara'

Priyanka Chopra is set to make her Tollywood debut after stints in Bollywood and Hollywood with SS Rajamouli’s next film ‘Varanasi.’ Our "Desi Girl" turned heads as she donned an elegant lehenga-saree paired with a statement necklace at the title reveal event. The glamourous maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt were the highlight of the white-embroidered outfit featuring a defined silhouette.

Netizens were impressed by PeeCee's elegant and royal look and wasted no time in flooding social media with praises, lauding the traditional look and calling her “Apsara” and “goddess.”

A user wrote, “This is the Best #PriyankaChopra has looked in years ❤️So Graceful, so Elegant. walking in like royalty.”

Another user remarked, “Facecard bodycard is insane.” A third user stated, “I heard she's playing a goddess and i totally get why!”

A fourth comment read, “Finally, she leveled up her fashion game, crazy!” A fifth user stated, “She was such an apple of the eye ❤️🤩.”

A sixth user said, “Priyanka Chopra stepping in as Mandakini feels like the perfect blend of grace and power. Rajamouli never misses with casting.”

A seventh user wrote, "Priyanka Chopra's filmography is a stunning showcase of range. She's a true chameleon who can embody any character with grace and power. Unmatched talent!"

Globetrotter Event The highly anticipated Globetrotter event was held in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on November 15. The short clip introduces Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, a character set against an expansive, high-concept narrative backdrop.

Watch Varanasi teaser here:

Renowned for blockbusters like “Baahubali” and Academy Award-winning “RRR,” filmmaker SS Rajamouli officially unveiled the title of SSMB29, one of his most ambitious film yet. The Telugu-language action-adventure film ‘Varanasi’ will be released worldwide in January 2027, coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti. Setting the tone for one of the most ambitious films of Indian cinema, the teaser officially screened on the massive LED display.

Besides Priyanka Chopra, the ensemble cast features Mahesh Babu, Shriti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the upcoming film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Kumbha, while Priyanka Chopra will play the role of Mandakini.

Calling “Varanasi” a dream project, 50-year-old Mahesh Babu said, “My dad always wanted me to do mythological films because he believed they suited my personality. I didn’t listen back then. Today, he would be blessing me from the skies.”