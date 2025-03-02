Despite Shah Rukh’s warning, Mika Singh asks Gauri Khan to redesign his home; here’s what SRK said

Singer Mika Singh shared how he convinced Gauri Khan to design his 99th house despite a warning from her husband, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh, who admires Gauri’s work and is eager to have her design his home, said King Khan had warned him jokingly that Gauri would only increase his bill.

“Lootegi tujhe, mehenga karegi! (She will rob you; it will be expensive!)” SRK told Mika.

“Paaji, please,” Mika insisted on wanting Gauri’s touch in his dream home, unbothered by SRK’s playful remark. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Tu khud baat kar (You talk to her yourself).”

The singer then personally approached Gauri with the request.

‘Ek demand rakhi thi…’ Mika Singh told Pinkvilla that Gauri Khan, who had arrived at Mika's place with her team for a house visit, had one firm condition she took on the project.

Recalling the incident, Mika said, “Gauri bhabhi ne ek demand rakhi thi, mai jo karungi tune question nahi karna. (Gauri made one demand: whatever I do, you can't question it.)”

Respecting her expertise, he readily agreed.

‘A green sofa’ Mika Singh, who had agreed to Gauri's demand, unaware of the big changes she would bring, was in for one of the biggest surprises – Gauri’s choice of colours.

Mika told Pinkvilla that he always opts for beige and brown tones in all his homes, but Gauri had a different vision.

“Main hamesha beige ya brown colours use karta hoon, uske andar unhone ye green colour ka sofa daala hai! (I always use beige or brown colors, but she has put a green-colored sofa)” he recalled.

Despite the unexpected design elements, the singer trusted Gauri’s creativity and refrained from visiting the house during the entire two-year transformation process.