Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise medley at Beyoncé’s Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour stop in Las Vegas

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the crowd, Destiny’s Child reunited on stage during the final night of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour in Las Vegas.

The unexpected reunion and medley brought back cherished memories and saw Beyoncé joined by former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, much to the audience's delight.

The trio's appearance came late into the epic set — about 40 songs in — when they emerged in unison to perform their 2004 hit ‘Lose My Breath’. Fans roared in excitement as the beloved group returned to the spotlight after a lengthy hiatus.

They followed up the high-energy performance with Beyoncé’s Renaissance track ‘Energy,’ where the three effortlessly delivered the now-iconic mute challenge, hyping up the line, “just me and my crew – big energy!”

Their segment wrapped with an electric rendition of their era-defining anthem ‘Bootylicious’, closing out the four-minute cameo with flair and nostalgia. The moment was a reminder of Destiny’s Child’s enduring influence, and how the group — once at the pinnacle of early 2000s pop and R&B — still holds a special place in fans' hearts.

This marks the first on-stage reunion of Destiny’s Child since their unforgettable performance at Coachella in 2018, when Beyoncé headlined and brought Williams and Rowland out for a similar surprise. Before that, the group officially disbanded following a farewell tour in 2005, though they’ve occasionally reunited off-stage over the years.

Earlier this year, the trio were spotted together at Rowland’s husband Tim Weatherspoon’s 50th birthday, where they sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in a rare but informal musical moment. All five original members were also present for the premiere of the ‘Renaissance’ concert film, and Beyoncé and Rowland supported Williams during her Broadway debut in Death Becomes Her.

As Beyoncé closed out her Cowboy Carter tour, the spontaneous Destiny’s Child reunion provided a powerful nod to her roots and left fans hoping that this magical moment won’t be the last time the group takes the stage together.