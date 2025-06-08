Detective Sherdil OTT release date: Where and when to watch Diljit Dosanjh's thriller movie online

Detective Sherdil OTT release date: Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring a fun-filled mystery thriller to your homes with his upcoming movie, Detective Sherdil.

The Amar Singh Chamkila star is playing the titular role in the thriller movie, directed by first-time filmmaker Ravi Chhabriya, who earlier assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on projects like Sultan, Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

“Our film will charm you with comedy, and thrill you with mystery, it’s an out and out family watch,” Zafar said.

Detective Sherdil OTT release date: Where and when to watch? Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil will be released on ZEE5 on June 20, the streamer officially announced on Sunday, June 8.

In a post on X, Zee5 said, “Sherdil’s detective skills are about to be an ATE/10. Don't say we didn't warn ya. Detective Sherdil premiering on 20th June, only on ZEE5!”

About Detective Sherdil The movie is presented by Zafar's banner AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment. It is a Maurya Entertainment Production. Chhabriya and Ali Abbas Zafar have also penned the script with Sagar Bajaj.

Shot in Budapest, Detective Sherdil tells the story of a unique detective tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary.

“Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again. He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now, as we bring Detective Sherdil to audiences on ZEE5, I still can’t believe we’ve wrapped up our second collaboration!” Zafar said in a statement.

Kaveri Das, ZEE5's business head in Hindi, said Detective Sherdil has a mystery mixed with a “twist of wit and unconventional storytelling”.

“Think shadowy secrets, eccentric suspects, and plot turns you won’t see coming—all delivered with a wink. This title is a sharp, stylish addition to our slate of movies, proving once again that ZEE5 is the destination for mystery lovers who like their crime stories with character,” she added.

Detective Sherdil: Cast Other than Diljit Dosanjh, the Detective Sherdil ensemble cast also includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu and Sumeet Vyas.

Detective Sherdil is produced by Himanshu Mehra, Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh.