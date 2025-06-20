Detective Sherdil OTT release: When and where to watch Diljit Dosanjh’s mystery-comedy online

After being in the pipeline for years, Detective Sherdil, a quirky mystery-comedy led by Diljit Dosanjh, has finally found its way to streaming.

Skipping a theatrical release, the film is now available to watch on ZEE5 starting June 20, 2025.

Directed by debutant Ravi Chhabriya, who previously worked as an assistant director on major Bollywood hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat- Detective Sherdil combines elements of humour and suspense in a whodunit format. The script is co-written by Chhabriya, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Sagar Bajaj.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Budapest, the film follows Dosanjh in the titular role of an eccentric private detective whose unconventional methods set the tone for an unpredictable investigation. Blending comedy with suspense, Detective Sherdil explores a curious case tangled in secrets and offbeat suspects.

Joining Dosanjh is a dynamic ensemble cast featuring Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas, adding depth and colour to the narrative.

Where to Watch Detective Sherdil is now streaming exclusively on ZEE5. To view the film, users will need an active subscription. The platform also allows offline viewing through its mobile app.

This long-awaited release is expected to appeal to fans of quirky mysteries and fans of Dosanjh’s signature brand of charm and humour.

Apart from Detective Sherdil, the digital space is buzzing with fresh content. Content lovers can binge-watch The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 on Netflix, We Were Liars on Amazon Prime Video, Prince and Family on Zee 5, Olympo on Netflix and Kerala Crime Files Season 2 on Jio Hotstar.