Detective Ujjwalan 2025 release date: Everything we know about Dhyan Sreenivasan's thriller

The upcoming Malayalam thriller, Detective Ujjwalan will be soon entertaining audiences. Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film teaser was unveiled last year. The film was initially scheduled to release in theatres on May 16. However, it was later postponed for reasons unknown.

Detective Ujjwalan new release date Detective Ujjwalan will now hit the big screens on May 23. It will be clashing with Tovino Thomas' Narivetta, Indrajith Sukumaran's Mr & Mrs Bachelor, Ranjith Sajeev's United Kingdom of Kerala and Sreenath Bhasi's Azadi.

Detective Ujjwalan plot Going by the two-minute teaser released by the makers, Detective Ujjwalan is set in the fictional village of Plaachikkaavu, free from crime and problems. However, the peace of the village is disturbed when a series of gruesome murders takes place by someone called ‘Boogeyman’.

Amid these murders, detective Ujjwalan is called to solve the case. While he looks into the case, an investigation team reaches too. While Ujjwalan's efforts are not taken seriously initially, he remains optimistic about uncovering the real identity of the murderer.

The trailer hints at a fast-paced narrative filled with unexpected twists, blending suspense with comedy to keep viewers engaged throughout the thrilling chase.

“Presenting the official trailer of Detective Ujjwalan, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the titular role. Produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters and directed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan & Rahul G, this film marks the second installment of the Weekend Cinematic Universe,” read the trailer description on YouTube.

Detective Ujjwalan cast, crew Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan plays Ujjwalan in the film. Siju Wilson, Rony David, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, Kalabhavan Navas, Ameen, Nihaal Nizam, Nirmal Palazhy, Josy Sijo, Nibraz Noushad, and Shahubas are also a part of the film cast.

Detective Ujjwalan is two hours and four minutes long. The film received a U/A rating.

It is helmed by Rahul G and Indraneel Gopeekrishnan who will be marking their directorial debut with the film.

It is backed by Sophia Paul under the Weekend Blockbusters label.

Detective Ujjwalan OTT rights While the makers are yet to reveal details about the film's post-theatrical streaming rights, previously Dhyan's films like Varshangalkku Shesham and Malayalee From India rights were acquired by SonyLIV.