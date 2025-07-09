Detective Ujjwalan OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson’s mystery drama

Anjali Thakur
Published9 Jul 2025, 07:29 AM IST
According to industry sources and a recent social media update by AB George, Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights

Following a decent run at the box office since its theatrical release on May 23, 2025, Detective Ujjwalan, featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan, has had fans eagerly awaiting its digital premiere. Now, the latest reports indicate that the film might soon make its way to Netflix, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

According to industry sources and a recent social media update by AB George, Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights. This development has taken many by surprise, as the platform has not actively backed Malayalam films in recent times. So what drew them to Detective Ujjwalan?

The ‘Minnal Murali’ Connection

The answer may lie in the film’s ties to Minnal Murali, the popular Tovino Thomas superhero film.

Detective Ujjwalan exists within the same fictional world — the Weekend Cinematic Universe — and is set in the neighbouring village of Plaachikkaavu. This shared universe element is believed to have played a key role in catching Netflix’s attention.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that ZEE Network has bagged the satellite television rights for the film.

Directed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G, Detective Ujjwalan follows the story of an eccentric village detective who handles petty crimes — until his quiet town is rocked by a series of unsettling murders.

