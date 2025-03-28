‘Deva’ OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed movie? Check details

If you missed the chance to watch Shahid Kapoor's Deva on the big screen, here's your opportunity to catch it on an OTT platform. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix this Friday.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Shahid Kapoor had previously discussed portraying a police officer in Deva, drawing comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic role in Deewar. He told PTI, “Playing a role like that is truly humbling for any actor. We all grew up watching Amit ji and idolizing him as a star. The film had a powerful story, strong interpersonal dynamics, memorable dialogues, and exceptional performances. It remains a cherished memory for all of us.”

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed thriller filled with intense drama. The film was released on January 31, 2025.

In the coming months, Shahid Kapoor will star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial project. Having previously worked with the renowned director on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon, this new collaboration is said to be a love story set against the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.

