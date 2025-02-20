Deva OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor’s movie online; check details

Deva OTT release date: Shahid Kapoor's action thriller Deva, released on January 31, received praise for its story, cinematography, and powerful performance. However, the positive reviews couldn't help Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year at the box office.

Deva is an adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, unlike the original film, the climax of Deva was tweaked to give it a new twist, which the audience didn't appreciate.

However, Shahid Kapoor's fans eagerly await the film's online premiere, which will allow those who missed his big-screen performance to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

Deva OTT: When and where to watch According to media reports, Shahid Kapoor's Deva will soon stream on Netflix. However, the digital streaming platform has not officially confirmed this yet.

Although the release date for Deva hasn't been confirmed yet, reports suggest that the movie will likely be available on OTT within eight weeks of its January 31 theatrical debut.

Also Read | Squid Game Season 3 release date: Where to watch on OTT and what to expect

Deva Box Office Collection Shahid Kapoor's movie, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films, garnered considerable hype before its release, which helped it earn ₹5 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, it was ₹1.5-2 crore less than what the movie was predicted to make.

Advertisement

The movie earned a net of ₹33.98 crore at the Indian box office during its lifetime in the theatres. Deva also grossed ₹40.39 crore.

The movie minted ₹55.89 crore worldwide, of which the overseas earnings stood at ₹15.5 crore.

Deva: Plot Deva marks the Hindi directorial debut of celebrated Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews.

The film's narrative revolves around a cop around the world of a brilliant and rebellious police officer. The police officer unravels layers of deceit and betrayal during an investigation of a high-profile case.

Advertisement