Deva OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor’s movie online; check details

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, opened to 5 crore and earned 33.98 crore lifetime in India. The film's narrative follows a cop unravelling deceit. Although it received mixed reviews, fans are excited for its upcoming OTT release, expected soon

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published20 Feb 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Deva is Shahid Kapoor’s return to the big screen after nearly a year.(X)

Deva OTT release date: Shahid Kapoor's action thriller Deva, released on January 31, received praise for its story, cinematography, and powerful performance. However, the positive reviews couldn't help Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year at the box office.

Deva is an adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, unlike the original film, the climax of Deva was tweaked to give it a new twist, which the audience didn't appreciate.

However, Shahid Kapoor's fans eagerly await the film's online premiere, which will allow those who missed his big-screen performance to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Deva OTT: When and where to watch

According to media reports, Shahid Kapoor's Deva will soon stream on Netflix. However, the digital streaming platform has not officially confirmed this yet.

Although the release date for Deva hasn't been confirmed yet, reports suggest that the movie will likely be available on OTT within eight weeks of its January 31 theatrical debut.

Deva Box Office Collection

Shahid Kapoor's movie, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films, garnered considerable hype before its release, which helped it earn 5 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, it was 1.5-2 crore less than what the movie was predicted to make.

The movie earned a net of 33.98 crore at the Indian box office during its lifetime in the theatres. Deva also grossed 40.39 crore.

The movie minted 55.89 crore worldwide, of which the overseas earnings stood at 15.5 crore.

Deva: Plot

Deva marks the Hindi directorial debut of celebrated Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews.

The film's narrative revolves around a cop around the world of a brilliant and rebellious police officer. The police officer unravels layers of deceit and betrayal during an investigation of a high-profile case.

Deva: Cast

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, has Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma in key roles.

20 Feb 2025
