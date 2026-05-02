Devil Wears Prada 2 opens with $33 million in US, ₹5.50 crore in India against Michael at box office

The favourite duo--Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back with the much-awaited Devil Wears Prada 2. The 20th Century Studios release kickstarted its theatrical run with paid preview shows ahead of its official release on 1 May. Bringing the fans back to the theatres, Devil Wears Prada 2 is off to a promising start, with the film expected to earn about $75–$80 million in the US during its opening weekend, as per Deadline.
According to the same report, Devil Wears Prada 2 minted $33 million on Friday (including preview shows) across 4,150 theatres in the US.
The film, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, is said to rely heavily on weekend crowd to hit the $80 million mark over the next day. Its main competition at the box office is Lionsgate’s Michael. The biopic of Michael Jackson, starring Jaafar Jackson, is already in its second weekend. It is expected to earn around $45 million with a drop of 54% from its second Friday when it earned $12–13.5 million. It is likely to reach about $174.8 million by this weekend, added Deadline.
Previously, Disney reported $10 million in business from Thursday night US previews for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Globally, the film has already reached $50.5 million. The worldwide debut is currently projected to come close to $180 million, going by the report.
The $100 million production opened in 35 international markets on Thursday, including Germany, Spain, Australia, China, Brazil, and Mexico. With additional rollouts, the film is now playing in 45 markets overall. In just the first two days, it has already earned $40.5 million overseas.
The film has also recorded the highest opening day of 2026 so far across several countries, including Brazil, Italy, Korea, and Australia, along with Belgium, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece, Ukraine, New Zealand, Taiwan, and the Philippines. It debuted at number one or as the top non-local film in nearly all markets, except the Netherlands, Ecuador, and Bolivia.
Looking at individual country markets, Italy leads with $5.9 million, followed by Brazil at $3.2 million and Germany at $3.1 million. Mexico has brought in $3 million, while Australia and France have each contributed $2.7 million. China stands at $2.4 million, Korea at $1.5 million, and both Argentina and Spain have added $1 million each. All other markets combined have contributed around $14 million.
In India, Devil Wears Prada 2 earned ₹1.70 crore from paid previews on 30 April, as per film tracker Sacnilk. On day 1, the sequel to the 2006 film improved its business with a collection of ₹3.80 crore across 1,644, marking an overall occupancy of about 36%.
With this, the day 1 earnings of the film witnessed a growth of 123.5% in India. This pushes Devil Wears Prada 2's India gross collections to ₹6.57 crore. The India net collections of the film is at ₹5.50 crore for now.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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