Devil Wears Prada 2 opens with $33 million in US, ₹5.50 crore in India against Michael at box office

The favourite duo--Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back with the much-awaited Devil Wears Prada 2. The 20th Century Studios release kickstarted its theatrical run with paid preview shows ahead of its official release on 1 May. Bringing the fans back to the theatres, Devil Wears Prada 2 is off to a promising start, with the film expected to earn about $75–$80 million in the US during its opening weekend, as per Deadline.

Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection in US According to the same report, Devil Wears Prada 2 minted $33 million on Friday (including preview shows) across 4,150 theatres in the US.

Advertisement

The film, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, is said to rely heavily on weekend crowd to hit the $80 million mark over the next day. Its main competition at the box office is Lionsgate’s Michael. The biopic of Michael Jackson, starring Jaafar Jackson, is already in its second weekend. It is expected to earn around $45 million with a drop of 54% from its second Friday when it earned $12–13.5 million. It is likely to reach about $174.8 million by this weekend, added Deadline.

Devil Wears Prada 2 box office worldwide Previously, Disney reported $10 million in business from Thursday night US previews for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Globally, the film has already reached $50.5 million. The worldwide debut is currently projected to come close to $180 million, going by the report.

Advertisement

The $100 million production opened in 35 international markets on Thursday, including Germany, Spain, Australia, China, Brazil, and Mexico. With additional rollouts, the film is now playing in 45 markets overall. In just the first two days, it has already earned $40.5 million overseas.

The film has also recorded the highest opening day of 2026 so far across several countries, including Brazil, Italy, Korea, and Australia, along with Belgium, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece, Ukraine, New Zealand, Taiwan, and the Philippines. It debuted at number one or as the top non-local film in nearly all markets, except the Netherlands, Ecuador, and Bolivia.

Looking at individual country markets, Italy leads with $5.9 million, followed by Brazil at $3.2 million and Germany at $3.1 million. Mexico has brought in $3 million, while Australia and France have each contributed $2.7 million. China stands at $2.4 million, Korea at $1.5 million, and both Argentina and Spain have added $1 million each. All other markets combined have contributed around $14 million.

Advertisement

Also Read | The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast guide: Meet the returning stars and new faces

Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection day 1 in India In India, Devil Wears Prada 2 earned ₹1.70 crore from paid previews on 30 April, as per film tracker Sacnilk. On day 1, the sequel to the 2006 film improved its business with a collection of ₹3.80 crore across 1,644, marking an overall occupancy of about 36%.

With this, the day 1 earnings of the film witnessed a growth of 123.5% in India. This pushes Devil Wears Prada 2's India gross collections to ₹6.57 crore. The India net collections of the film is at ₹5.50 crore for now.