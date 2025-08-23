Dexter: Original Sin cancelled for Season 2, makers to focus on Resurrection sequel

Los Angeles [US], August 23 (ANI): In a disappointing piece of news for all Dexter Morgan fans, 'Dexter: Original Sin' is no longer moving forward with a second season.

According to Variety, Paramount has decided not to proceed with another season of the prequel series. Earlier in April, 'Dexter: Original Sin' was officially renewed for Season 2, roughly a month after the first season concluded.

It originally premiered in December 2024, showing the origin story of Dexter Morgan. Patrick Gibson was seen playing the young version of the iconic killer of killers.

As shared by sources close to the developments, the series has been on hiatus, with no plans to shoot a second season. Also, no production dates were scheduled for the show, Variety said.

It further stated that Paramount is instead planning to open a writers' room for a potential Season 2 of 'Dexter: Resurrection,' a follow-up to 'Dexter' and 'Dexter: New Blood' featuring Michael C Hall as the lead.

The updates have arrived not long after the closing of the Skydance-Paramount merger. The team has shifted its focus to 'Resurrection' and Hall's role as Morgan further in the franchise.

Set in 1991, 'Original Sin' tells the origin story of Dexter Morgan. Besides Gibson and Hall, the cast also included Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey.

"When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department," the show's official synopsis stated, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)