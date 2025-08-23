'Dexter: Original Sin’ will not return for second season amid Paramount-Skydance merger

The prequel series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ will not return for a second season, despite earlier reports suggesting a renewal had been confirmed.

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ cancelled by Paramount According to sources reported by Variety, Paramount has quietly decided not to move forward with another season of the series, which explores the early years of the infamous fictional serial killer, Dexter Morgan.

Although a second season was publicly announced back in April, insiders now say that the show had been on hold for some time. No production dates were ever scheduled, and development for Season 2 never officially began.

‘Original Sin’ premiered in December 2024 and wrapped up its first – and now final – season in February 2025.

The cancellation comes amid broader changes at Paramount following its recent merger with Skydance. The newly appointed executive team, led by Matt Thunell, is reportedly reassessing programming across the board, including projects under the Showtime brand.

While ‘Original Sin’ is ending prematurely, Paramount appears to be shifting its focus to another spin-off in the franchise. The company is preparing to open a writers’ room for a potential second season of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ – a continuation of the original Dexter series and its first revival, ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

More about ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ ‘Resurrection’, which stars Michael C. Hall reprising his iconic role, debuted on July 11, 2025. The series finale is set for September 5. Though a renewal has not yet been confirmed, the show has performed strongly. Its premiere attracted 4.4 million viewers across platforms in its first week, and the season currently holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The decision to prioritise ‘Resurrection’ over ‘Original Sin’ suggests Paramount is doubling down on familiar faces and strong fan interest as it maps out the future of the Dexter franchise.

