Russian dubbed version of Dexter: Resurrection finale leaks online, fans demand early release

Dexter: Resurrection, a crime drama mystery series from Clyde Phillips, marked its highly anticipated premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime last month across the US. While fans have been eagerly waiting for Episode 10, a Russian-dubbed version of the finale has already leaked online, while social media platforms remain abuzz about multiple spoilers, Dexerto reported.

This comes at a time when the makers released the ninth episode, “Touched by an Angel”, on Friday, August 29. The penultimate episode marks various shocking twists in the storyline, leaving fans excited about the finale, which is all set to come out on September 5.

Dexter: Resurrection finale leaks online As per the Dexerto report, a Russian-dubbed version of Episode 10 was leaked through a Russian streaming site. Due to this, multiple images, videos as well as plot details regarding the keenly awaited finale have been widely circulated across the internet by fans.

Since it is a Russian-dubbed version, the English viewers need not worry much about that, but the show features people fighting and killing each other. This means it will not be that difficult for fans to figure out what is about to happen in the end.

Fans warned about the finale leak Those who have enjoyed watching the nine episodes of the show so far are advised to avoid looking for spoilers on platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit.

On social media, several fans of Dexter: Resurrection have even warned people from sharing spoilers online.

“To those of you sharing the #DexterResurrection Leaks: PLEASE STOP!!! One would think people would have enough love for the show to only share what @paramountplus puts out!! We don’t need to kill the ratings ESPECIALLY after Original Sin just got cancelled,” one X user wrote.

Another person suggested that people avoid social media for at least a week, so that they don't have to come across any spoilers.

Meanwhile, there are some people who have urged the streaming service to consider releasing the finale episode earlier than the scheduled time.

"We need early access or it’s over. The #DexterResurrection Episode 10/10 leaks are real. It’s online. We won’t survive another full week without spoilers,” one fan stated.

Is Dexter: Resurrection's final coming out early? As of now, only nine episodes of the series are available on Paramount+ with Showtime. As per the Dexerto report, it is highly unlikely that the makers will work around an early release for the finale.

Also, this is not the first time that final episodes have leaked online much before their original release dates. Earlier, the finale of The Last of Us Season 2, as well as House of the Dragon Season 1, were leaked on the internet, but neither of them changed the schedule.

FAQs What is Dexter: Resurrection? A sequel to New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection narrates the journey of Dexter as he follows his son's trail to New York, coming across multiple groups of serial killers.

When will Dexter: Resurrection finale episode come out? It is scheduled for release on September 5.