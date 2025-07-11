‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1: Release date, plot, cast, and streaming details

The highly anticipated Dexter: Resurrection is set to debut with a double-episode premiere on Friday ( July 11) on Paramount+ Premium, with a linear broadcast on Showtime scheduled for Sunday (July 13) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

A continuation of Dexter: New Blood, the series brings the iconic character Dexter Morgan back to life — literally.

Plot overview Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the explosive finale of Dexter: New Blood, where Dexter (Michael C. Hall) was shot by his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). Surviving the near-fatal wound, Dexter awakens from a coma to discover Harrison has vanished into the shadows of New York City.

Haunted by guilt and a desire to reconcile, Dexter follows his son to the city that never sleeps. But redemption proves elusive. As the past claws its way back in, Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) reenters the picture, tracking loose ends—and one very familiar killer.

Star-studded cast and creative team Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan

Jack Alcott reprises his role as Harrison

Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman join the cast in undisclosed roles

Directed by Marcos Siega

Written by Tanner Bean and Katrina Mathewson

Series created by Clyde Phillips, original showrunner of Dexter Episode guide Episode 1: "A Beating Heart..."

Dexter emerges from a ten-week coma to face physical recovery and emotional reckoning. Learning Harrison is in NYC, Dexter sets out to reconnect—unaware of the shadows gathering behind him.

Episode 2: "Camera Shy"

To hunt a new serial killer, Dexter embeds himself in the city’s ride-share network. Meanwhile, Harrison spirals under the weight of a violent past he can’t outrun.

Where to watch Streaming: Dexter: Resurrection premieres on Paramount+ Premium on Friday (July 11)