Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Triptii Dimri's film hits ₹20 crore after weekend boost

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 saw some growth in earnings over the weekend. The film had slowed down earlier this week. However, its earnings improved over Saturday and Sunday, helping the film to finally cross the ₹20 crore mark at the box office.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned ₹1.54 crore from its morning, afternoon and evening shows on day 10.

The total business made by the film is ₹20.55 crore nett.

However, this isn't the final figure for the day. Dhadak 2 is likely to mint ₹2 crore or close after its night shows.

Dhadak 2 had an overall occupancy of 31.09% on Sunday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 12.34%

Afternoon Shows: 35.02%

Evening Shows: 45.91%

Night Shows: Awaited

Dhadak 2 released on 1 August. It entered its second week on Friday.

Over the first week, the number of film shows has reduced significantly across India. Delhi NCR continues to lead with the highest screenings for Dhadak 2, recording 212 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 106 shows and Ahmedabad with 104 shows.

Other regions are left with show counts only in the double digits.

On the other hand, occupancy in theatres has seen a boost. Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, and even Ahmedabad, to some extent, have witnessed increased footfall over the weekend.

Monday will play a crucial role in determining the fate of the film at the ticket window.

On day 9, Dhadak 2's earning in India was ₹1.40 crore net, as per the early estimates.

About Dhadak 2 Dhadak 2 released alongside Son of Sardaar 2 last week. It received positive reviews but its box office performance have been greatly impacted by blockbusters Saiyaara and Hombale Films' mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions alongside Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Standalone sequel to the 2018 Dhadak, the film is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.