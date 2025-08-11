Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Monday blues hit Triptii Dimri's movie, mints THIS amount

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 witnessed a massive dip in its earnings on Monday, after seeing some growth over the weekend, which helped it finally cross the ₹20 crore mark at the box office.

Dhadak 2's earnings have also been significantly hit by blockbuster Saiyaara and Hombale Films' mythological animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha.

Dhadak 2 released on 1 August. It entered its second week on Friday.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned ₹30,00,000 on Monday, Day 11. The total business made by the film is ₹20.7 crore net.

However, this isn't the final figure for the day. Dhadak 2's earnings are likely to improve after its evening and night shows.

Monday plays a crucial role in determining the fate of the film at the ticket window.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Dhadak 2 had an overall 12.05% Hindi occupancy on Monday

Morning Shows: 9.85%

Afternoon Shows: 14.24%

Dhadak 2 had the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai with 238, 140, and 128 shows, respectively.

However, other regions across India are only running shows in double digits, highlighting the movie’s declining demand.

Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and Delhi are currently leading in terms of occupancy.

About Dhadak 2 Dhadak 2 was released alongside Son of Sardaar 2 last week. It received positive reviews, but its box office performance was greatly impacted by blockbusters Saiyaara and Hombale Films' mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions alongside Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

A standalone sequel to the 2018 Dhadak, it is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

