Dhadak 2 box office collection day 12: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film crosses ₹21 crore mark

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: After witnessing some growth over the weekend, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer finally managed to cross the ₹20 crore mark at the box office. However, the film saw a sharp drop in collections on Tuesday.

The movie’s earnings have also been significantly affected by the blockbuster Saiyaara and Hombale Films’ mythological animated release, Mahavatar Narsimha.

Dhadak 2 hit theatres on August 1 and entered its second week on Friday.

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 12 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹41 lakh on Monday (Day 11), taking its total domestic collection to ₹21.31 crore nett so far.

However, these are not the final numbers for the day, and the film’s collections could see a slight rise after accounting for the evening and night shows.

Dhadak 2 box office collection: occupancy On Tuesday, Dhadak 2 recorded an overall 19.49% occupancy for its Hindi shows.

Morning Shows: 14.25%

Afternoon Shows: 24.72% The highest number of screenings were in Delhi-NCR (216 shows), Ahmedabad (117 shows) and Mumbai.

In most other regions, the film is running in only double-digit shows, reflecting a drop in demand. Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Delhi currently lead in terms of occupancy.

About Dhadak 2 Released alongside Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 opened to positive reviews, but its box office performance has been dented by Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

A standalone sequel to the 2018 Dhadak, it is a remake of Mari Selvaraj’s acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).