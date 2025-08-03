Subscribe

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Triptii Dimri's movie fails to capture audience despite good reviews, mints...

IMDb describes Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, as a searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published3 Aug 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Dhadak 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 Dhadak. It is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.
Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite glowing reviews, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 has failed to capture the audience.

Released on Friday, August 1, the movie faced fierce competition from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and the blockbuster hit Saiyaara. This seems to have affected the box office collection of Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 fell short of expectations. Opening at a meagre 3.5 crore, the movie could not improve its numbers on Saturday either.

On day 2, Dhadak 2 earned 3.75 crore, taking its 2-day total to 7.25 crore.

Son of Sardaar 2 is currently leading at the Indian box office with almost double the earnings. Its opening day collection stood at 7.5 crore, and it earned the same on Saturday, day 2. SOS 2's two-day collection stands at 14.75 crore.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Dhadak 2 had an overall 25.81% Hindi occupancy on Saturday

Morning Shows: 11.73%

Afternoon Shows: 25.61%

Evening Shows: 29.00%

Night Shows: 36.88%

Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR and Lucknow emerged as top contributors in terms of occupancy.

Dhadak 2: Expert review

Hindustan Times said Dhadak 2 carries a powerful message but fumbles with its storytelling. “It wants to speak about caste, oppression, and systemic injustice- and when it does, it hits the right notes. But it's weighed down by an uneven narrative and an overstretched runtime.”

“This could have been a hard-hitting social drama. Instead, it settles for moments of brilliance buried under a ton of missed opportunities,” they added.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Dhadak 2 a 3.5 star rating and said, “Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances. Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part.”

He said that the first half feels uneven, “a few impactful moments aside, the narrative takes time to find its footing… But the interval episode turns the tide, setting the stage for a gripping and emotionally charged second half.”

About Dhadak 2

The movie stars Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Richa, Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Mayank Khanna, Aditya Thakare, Shantanu Pandey, Bala, Priyank Tiwari, Ashwant Lodhi and Amit Jaat in key roles.

 
