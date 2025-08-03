Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi movie crosses ₹10 cr mark; mints THIS amount

Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Shazia Iqbal's directorial debut starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri witnessed a slow start after finally being released in the big screens following multiple delays. Three days into its theatrical release, the movie has now crossed the ₹10 crore mark.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 movie's net collection as of Sunday evening, August 3, stands at ₹10.34 crore.

Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 3 The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer movie minted ₹2.74 crore, which is nearly ₹1 crore less as compared to Dhadak 2's collection on the first two days.

However, Sunday's collection is only the early estimate, as the final figures are yet to trickle in.

Here's a glimpse of how much Dhadak 2 minted on the first two days:

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹3.5 crore

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹3.75 crore

Dhadak 2 occupancy Dhadak 2 movie's Box Office collection on Day 3 also reflected in the footfalls, with the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri film recording an overall 33.43 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, August 3.

Theatres were filled up to 13.78 % in the morning, while the occupancy for afternoon shows stood at 38.19%, and 48.32% for evening shows.

What experts said about Dhadak 2 Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Dhadak 2 a 3.5 star rating and said, “Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances. Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part.”