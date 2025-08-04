Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's movie sees a dull opening weekend, earns...

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 witnessed a dull opening weekend at the Indian box office.

Son of Sardaar 2, released on the same day, August 1, emerged as a winner in terms of box office collection on the opening weekend compared to Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 Dhadak. It is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 fell short of expectations at the Indian box office. Opening at a meagre ₹3.5 crore, the movie saw an uptick in its overall performance over the weekend, but it wasn't enough to make it shine at the box office.

On Sunday, Dhadak 2 saw an 11.20% increase in its earnings, minting ₹4.17 crore. On Saturday, the Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi movie earned ₹3.75 crore.

This brings Dhadak 2's opening weekend collection to ₹11.42 crore.

Meanwhile, Son of Sardaar 2, which received poorer reviews, earned ₹25.14 crore over the weekend.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Dhadak 2 had an overall 33.15% Hindi occupancy on Sunday

Morning Shows: 13.78%

Afternoon Shows: 38.19%

Evening Shows: 48.32%

Night Shows: 32.32%

Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR and Lucknow emerged as top contributors in terms of occupancy.

Also Read | Ahead of Dhadak 2, check out THESE romantic films that will leave you in tears

About Dhadak 2 IMDb describes Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, as “A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.”

The movie stars Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Richa, Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Mayank Khanna, Aditya Thakare, Shantanu Pandey, Bala, Priyank Tiwari, Ashwant Lodhi and Amit Jaat in key roles.

Hindustan Times said Dhadak 2 carries a powerful message but fumbles with its storytelling. “It wants to speak about caste, oppression, and systemic injustice- and when it does, it hits the right notes. But it's weighed down by an uneven narrative and an overstretched runtime.”