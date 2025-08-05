Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi film struggles to retain momentum, sees 66% drop

EDhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer seems to struggle at the box office to retain momentum as it witnessed 66.27 percent drop in earnings on Monday. Following multiple delays, Shazia Iqbal directorial movie was finally released in theatres on August 1, only to witness slow start.

Advertisement

Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 4 After making descent earnings over the weekend, the Bollywood movie raked in an estimated ₹1.4 crore net at the domestic box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced under the banners Dharma Productions, Zee Studio and Cloud9 Studio, the movie opened to ₹3.5 crore net and ₹7.90 crore net over the next two days.

On its first Saturday and Sunday it collected ₹3.75 crore and ₹4.15 crore respectively. Thus, during its 4-day run in theatres, the emotionally-charged movie did a business of ₹12.8 crore net. Even the footfalls presented a grim picture as the movie registered an overall 14.26% Hindi occupancy on August 4.

Advertisement

Dhadak 2 worldwide Box Office collection During the first three days, the romantic thriller did a business of ₹16 crore globally, Sacnilk reported.

Overseas Collection: ₹2.25 crore gross in 3 days

About Dhadak 2 IMDb description states, “A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.”

As per Bolly movie reviewz, the film was made on a budget of ₹60 crore. The strong narrative focused on caste and love features an ensemble cast, including Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, Deeksha Joshi, and Vipin Sharma in pivotal roles, alongside lead actors.

Expert view on Dhadak 2 Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave Dhadak 2 a 3.5 star rating, said, “Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances. Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part.”