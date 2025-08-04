Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Triptii Dimri's film nears ₹15 crore mark amid clash with Saiyaara

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The season of love has taken over Bollywood, bringing with it a clash of romance-dramas at the box office. As YRF's Saiyaara created a storm at the ticket window, Dharma released Dhadak 2. Starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film is a follow-up to the 2018 Dhadak, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 minted ₹1.40 crore from its morning, afternoon and evening shows across India on day 4. While this is not the final figure of the day, the film is now heading towards the ₹15 crore mark.

Dhadak 2 was released on August 1. The film is clashing with Saiyaara alongside Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, which also released on Friday. Hombale Films' mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha is also performing well at the box office.

Dhadak 2 had an overall 12.75% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.36%

Afternoon Shows: 15.30%

Evening Shows: 14.59%

Night Shows: Awaited

The film is doing well in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. All these regions also marked the highest number of shows for the film.

In terms of occupancy, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata are leading. Even tier 2 and 3 cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur and Bhopal also saw an increased footfall for the film.

Dhadak 2 Box Office performance Dhadak 2 premiered on Friday and received glorious reviews from critics. Despite the positive reviews, the film had a lukewarm opening of ₹3.5 crore. It improved over the next two days, Saturday and Sunday.

The film wrapped up its first weekend on 3 August. It minted ₹11.4 crore net in India.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 3, its India Net Collection was ₹ 11.40 crore while Worldwide Collection was ₹ 16 crore. The Overseas Collection was ₹ 2.25 crore on the same day. On the other hand, India Gross Collection was ₹ 13.75 crore day 3.

Talking about the film's box office performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#Dhadak2 falls short of expectations... Despite favourable word of mouth, the film has struggled to convert appreciation into footfalls over its opening weekend. Its box office performance was significantly impacted by the #MahavatarNarsimha wave, along with the strong hold of #Saiyaara. #Dhadak2 [Week 1] Fri 3.65 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sat 4.27 cr. Total: ₹ 11.97 cr.”