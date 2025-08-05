Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 5: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi movie struggles on Tuesday, mints THIS amount

Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 5: Following a decent start, Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer movie Dhadak 2 now seems to be struggling at the Box Office.

As of Tuesday evening, August 5, Dhadak 2 movie's net Box Office collection totalled to ₹13.73 crore. The movie has been witnessing a drop in its collection after Day 4.

Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 5 The Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri starrer movie failed to mint ₹1 crore on Tuesday, marking a significant low from the previous days' earnings when the movie raked in crores.

Here's a glimpse of the earnings:

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹4.15 crore

Day 4 [1st Monday] - Rs1.35 crore

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹98 lakh

The figures, however, are as per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The final collection for Tuesday, is yet to be recorded.

What experts said about Dhadak 2 Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Dhadak 2 a 3.5 star rating and said, “Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances. Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part.”

In a recent interview with ANI, Siddhant opened up about the choices he makes as an actor and how he doesn't want to limit himself to just one kind of role.

Dhadak 2 occupancy The slump in Dhadak 2 movie's earnings also reflected in the footfalls, with movie theatres recording up to 13.70 per cent occupancy for the morning shows. Although the occupancy for afternoon shows was better than morning, movie halls were filled only up to 28.60 per cent.

Dhadak 2 movie Dhadak 2 movie is a follow-up to 2018's Dhadak, a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal.'