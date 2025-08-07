Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Triptii Dimri’s movie slows midweek, collects only THIS much

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 saw a midweek slowdown in its earnings at the Indian box office. However, the movie has finally crossed the ₹15 crore mark.

Dhadak 2's earnings have been significantly hit by blockbuster Saiyaara and Hombale Films' mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha.

It also had some competition from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, which was also released on Friday, August 1.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned ₹1.04 crore on Wednesday, Day 6. The movie, which had maintained its average weekday earnings, slipped by 36.97% on August 6.

Its Day 6 earnings are Dhadak 2's lowest earnings for a single day so far.

In its six-day run, Dhadak 2 earned only ₹15.44 crore, while Son of Sardaar 2 earned more than double— ₹31.49 crore.

Also Read | Ahead of Dhadak 2, check out THESE romantic films that will leave you in tears

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Dhadak 2 had an overall 13.05% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday

Morning Shows: 8.85%

Afternoon Shows: 14.22%

Evening Shows: 13.17%

Night Shows: 15.97%

Dhadak 2 had the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, with 334, 231, and 177 shows, respectively. However, other regions across India are only running shows in double digits, highlighting the film’s declining demand within the first 7 days of its release.

Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur are currently leading in terms of occupancy. Meanwhile, regions like Lucknow, Kolkata, and Bhopal have witnessed a noticeable decline in theatre occupancy.

Also Read | Dhadak 2 star Siddhant Chaturvedi says he doesnt want to be known for one type of role

Dhadak 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 6 Dhadak 2 has also earned ₹2.75 crore overseas, taking its global total to ₹20 crore. Its India gross was reported to be ₹17.25 crore.

About Dhadak 2 IMDb describes Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, as “A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.”