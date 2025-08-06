Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Triptii Dimri's film sees drop in footfall, mints THIS amount

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 has slowed down over the weekdays. On Wednesday, the film is expected to register its lowest single-day earnings. Dhadak 2 just crossed the ₹15 crore mark at the box office in India.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned ₹66 lakh from morning, afternoon and evening shows on day 6.

The total business made by the film so far is ₹15.06 crore net in India.

While this is live data from the website, the final figure will be out after the night shows.

However, day 6 earnings are likely to be Dhadak 2's lowest earning for a single day so far.

Dhadak 2 had an overall occupancy of 12.08% on Wednesday. The film's Day 6 Hindi (2D) occupancy in theaters was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.85%

Afternoon Shows: 14.22%

Evening Shows: 13.17%

Night Shows: Awaited

The film had the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, with 334, 231, and 177 shows respectively. However, other regions across India are only running shows in double digits, highlighting the film’s declining demand within the first 7 days of its release.

In terms of occupancy, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur are currently leading. Meanwhile, regions like Lucknow, Kolkata, and Bhopal have witnessed a noticeable decline in theatre occupancy.

On day 5, Dhadak 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 14.40 crore. On day 5, Worldwide Collection was ₹ 20 crore while Overseas Collection was ₹ 2.75 crore. On the same day, the film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 17.25 crore.

About Dhadak 2 Dhadak 2 was released on August 1. The film has been impacted by blockbuster Saiyaara and Hombale Films' mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha.

Dhadak 2 was released alongside Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, which was also released on Friday.

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Dhadak 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 Dhadak, which launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood. It is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.