Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Triptii Dimri's film sees drop in footfall, mints THIS amount

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Dhadak 2 is clashing with Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha at the box office.

Sneha Biswas
Updated6 Aug 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Dhadak 2 is heading towards its second weekend.
Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 has slowed down over the weekdays. On Wednesday, the film is expected to register its lowest single-day earnings. Dhadak 2 just crossed the 15 crore mark at the box office in India.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned 66 lakh from morning, afternoon and evening shows on day 6. 

The total business made by the film so far is 15.06 crore net in India.

While this is live data from the website, the final figure will be out after the night shows.

However, day 6 earnings are likely to be Dhadak 2's lowest earning for a single day so far.

Dhadak 2 had an overall occupancy of 12.08% on Wednesday. The film's Day 6 Hindi (2D) occupancy in theaters was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.85%

Afternoon Shows: 14.22%

Evening Shows: 13.17%

Night Shows: Awaited

The film had the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, with 334, 231, and 177 shows respectively. However, other regions across India are only running shows in double digits, highlighting the film’s declining demand within the first 7 days of its release.

In terms of occupancy, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur are currently leading. Meanwhile, regions like Lucknow, Kolkata, and Bhopal have witnessed a noticeable decline in theatre occupancy.

On day 5, Dhadak 2's India Net Collection was 14.40 crore. On day 5, Worldwide Collection was 20 crore while Overseas Collection was 2.75 crore. On the same day, the film's India Gross Collection was 17.25 crore.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 was released on August 1. The film has been impacted by blockbuster Saiyaara and Hombale Films' mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha. 

Dhadak 2 was released alongside Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, which was also released on Friday. 

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Dhadak 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 Dhadak, which launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood. It is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami and Harish Khanna in key roles.

 
