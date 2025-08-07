Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Triptii Dimri's film mints lowest amount ever, check total earnings

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 has been witnessing a steady decline in earnings during weekdays. Most recently, the film recorded its latest single-day collection as it wrapped up its first week at the box office.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned ₹53 lakh from morning and afternoon shows of day 7.

For the unversed, this is live data from the website, which is subject to changes. While the final figure will be out post night show, the earning is likely to double.

However, it will still be a new low for the business made by the film so far.

The total business made by Dhadak 2 is ₹15.97 crore.

Dhadak 2 registered an overall occupancy of 11.20% on Thursday. The occupacy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.40%

Afternoon Shows: 13.99%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

The film continues to have the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR with 354 shows. Next in the list is Mumbai with 229 shows while Ahmedabad took the third spot with 188 shows. However, other regions across India, including tier 2 and 3 cities, Dhadak 2 is now being screened in double digits as the film has failed to sustain its momentum.

Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune are currently leading with the highest occupancy rates. It will be interesting to see on Friday whether these shows get replaced by new releases.

Dhadak 2 Dhadak 2 was released on August 1. The film received positive reviews but its earnings have been impacted by Saiyaara and Hombale Films' mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha.

Dhadak 2 also clashed with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, which was also released on August 1.

Dhadak 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2018 Dhadak, which marked Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's entry in Bollywood. It is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.