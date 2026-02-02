Dhadak 2 director turns Instagram account private after backlash for alleging Dhurandhar incited ‘hate’

Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal is facing backlash ever since she shared a review of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. While Iqbal candidly dropped her thoughts on a sinister film, she did mention Dhurandhar. According to Hindustan Times, he referred to the recent blockbuster of Ranveer Singh, by blaming it for inciting ‘hate.'

As netizens alleged that Iqbal's post was about Dhurandhar, she faced massive backlash on the internet.

What did Shazia Iqbal say about Dhurandhar? Shazia Iqbal took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional — inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film.” She added, “But it’s a ‘well-made’ film, guys… with some cool BGM. Well done, industry dude bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy.”

Netizens react to Shazia Iqbal Soon after she shared the post, screenshots of her Instagram Stories made their way on social media. While some criticised her stance, others were spotted debating about her intention. "Did Shazia Iqbal watch her own project “Sacred Games” for the first time? Or was it “Houseful 2”?” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter, reacting to her now-viral post.

Another added, “I genuinely think she wants to be cool but we all know what Dhurandhar is.”

Shazia Iqbal goes private on Instagram Amid the situation, Shazia Iqbal turned her public Instagram account private.

Shazia Iqbal on Instagram.

Aditya Dhar is yet to react to Iqbal's post.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was recently released on OTT. It is now streaming on Netflix, but with censored scenes and dialogues.

Celebs on Dhurandhar While the film has been majorly praised from all quarters of the industry, a few of them were seen not agreeing with a few elements of the spy thriller. Among them was Anurag Kashyap.

Kashyap said, "This is a good example of a courageous mainstream film. I liked the film, but I didn't like some of the ideologies. The dialogue about 'This is the new India' and one long political monologue, among a total of three scenes, were unnecessary; even without them, the film's impact would not have diminished.”

“Hollywood's Marvel films propagate American supremacy, but no one criticises them from that perspective,” he added.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan had also praised the film despite not agreeing with the film's politics. He wrote on social media, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."